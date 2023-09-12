In 2026 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of LXS G 2.0 up to 65-80 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
LXS G 2.0 vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lxs g 2.0
|Elite
|Brand
|Lectrix
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|65-80 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|8 Hrs.