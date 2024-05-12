HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLXS G 2.0 vs iPraise+

Lectrix LXS G 2.0 vs Okinawa iPraise+

In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS G 2.0 up to 65-80 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
LXS G 2.0 vs iPraise+ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs g 2.0 Ipraise+
BrandLectrixOkinawa
Price₹ 99,999₹ 99,708
Range65-80 km/charge139 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW2500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
145 mm175 mm
Length
1810 mm1970 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Height
1255 mm1165 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh3.3 KWH
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,25099,708
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99999,708
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,143

