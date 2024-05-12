In 2024 Lectrix LXS G 2.0 or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of LXS G 2.0 up to 65-80 km/charge and the Civitas has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.