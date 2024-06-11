HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesLXS 2.0 vs Queen SX

Lectrix LXS 2.0 vs Warivo Motors Queen SX

In 2024 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS 2.0 up to 98 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
LXS 2.0 vs Queen SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs 2.0 Queen sx
BrandLectrixWarivo Motors
Price₹ 49,999₹ 53,800
Range98 km/charge55-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

Filters
LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
Subscription Swapping
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Queen SX
Warivo Motors Queen SX
STD
₹53,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
145 mm150 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg60.9 kg
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27675,300
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99975,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,618

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Two-wheeler sales saw a significant hike in sales by over 10 per cent from 14,71,550 units in May 2023 to 16,20,084 units in May 2024
    Two-wheeler sales increase, but passenger vehicle sales dip in May: Report
    11 Jun 2024
    (L-R) Massimo Rivola, CEO - Aprilia Racing with rider Marco Bezzecchi
    MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi leaves VR46 Racing to join Aprilia Racing in 2025
    26 Jun 2024
    The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026
    Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season
    27 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     