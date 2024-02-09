In 2026 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS 2.0 up to 98 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
LXS 2.0 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lxs 2.0
|Ego li
|Brand
|Lectrix
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 84,999
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|98 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|3-4 Hours