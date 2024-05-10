HT Auto
Lectrix LXS 2.0 vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
LXS 2.0 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs 2.0 Sport
BrandLectrixTVS
Price₹ 49,999₹ 59,431
Range98 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
145 mm175 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg112 kg
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27668,806
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99959,431
RTO
03,565
Insurance
3,2775,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,478

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

