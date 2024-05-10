HT Auto
Lectrix LXS 2.0 vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
LXS 2.0 vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs 2.0 Jupiter
BrandLectrixTVS
Price₹ 49,999₹ 73,340
Range98 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
Subscription Swapping
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
145 mm150 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg107 kg
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,2776,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

