In 2024 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 48,540 (ex-showroom price).
The range of LXS 2.0 up to 98 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.