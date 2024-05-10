HT Auto
Lectrix LXS 2.0 vs Raftaar Electrica

In 2024 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS 2.0 up to 98 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.
LXS 2.0 vs Electrica Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs 2.0 Electrica
BrandLectrixRaftaar
Price₹ 49,999₹ 48,540
Range98 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
Subscription Swapping
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Electrica
Raftaar Electrica
STD
₹48,540*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
145 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh60 V, 25 AH
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27648,540
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99948,540
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,043

