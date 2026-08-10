In 2026 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of LXS 2.0 up to 98 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
LXS 2.0 vs Etron Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lxs 2.0
|Etron plus
|Brand
|Lectrix
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 84,999
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|98 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-