In 2026 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS 2.0 up to 98 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
LXS 2.0 vs Executive Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lxs 2.0
|Executive
|Brand
|Lectrix
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 84,999
|₹ 38,000
|Range
|98 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|0.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-