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Lectrix LXS 2.0 vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS 2.0 up to 98 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
LXS 2.0 vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs 2.0 Hawk
BrandLectrixOdysse Electric
Price₹ 84,999₹ 73,999
Range98 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh28 Ah
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
STD
₹84,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lectrix LXS 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Mirror View
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1810 mm1900 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1329 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Height
1255 mm1130 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high
Range
98 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1800 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,84473,999
Ex-Showroom Price
84,99973,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9091,590

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