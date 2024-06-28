HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesLXS 2.0 vs Accelero X-Pro

Lectrix LXS 2.0 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Lectrix LXS 2.0 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of LXS 2.0 up to 98 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
LXS 2.0 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs 2.0 Accelero x-pro
BrandLectrixNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 49,999₹ 58,100
Range98 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.

Filters
LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
Subscription Swapping
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
1.2 kW250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
145 mm200 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg86 kg
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh1.68 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,27661,508
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99958,100
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2773,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1451,322

