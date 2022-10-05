In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes GK350 Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, GK350 engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The GK350 mileage is around 31.25 kmpl.
RC 390 vs GK350 Comparison