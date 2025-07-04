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KTM RC 390 vs Zontes 350X

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350X Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 350X engine makes power & torque 39.33 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The 350X mileage is around 36 kmpl.
RC 390 vs 350X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 350x
BrandKTMZontes
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Mileage25.89 kmpl36 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc348 cc
Power43.5 PS PS39.33 PS PS

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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350X
Zontes 350X
Black and Green
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l19 l
Length
2145 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm152 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg185 kg
Height
830 mm1390 mm
Saddle Height
824 mm795 mm
Width
760 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
169 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm62 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc348 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle cylinder, Liqued cooled, Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
41
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
89 mm84.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterInverted Telescopic, 43mm
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableMonoshock
Features
Riding Modes
YesEco and Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes5 inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4563,43,060
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1722,99,000
RTO
25,45326,920
Insurance
22,83117,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8767,373

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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