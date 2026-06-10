In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
RC 390 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 390
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|KTM
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|25.89 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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