In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Speed 400 Comparison