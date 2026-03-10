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HomeCompare BikesRC 390 vs Scrambler 400 X

KTM RC 390 vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 Scrambler 400 x
BrandKTMTriumph
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 2.65 Lakhs
Mileage25.89 kmpl28.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc349 cc
Power43.5 PS PS37 PS PS

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l13 L
Length
2145 mm-
Ground Clearance
158 mm195 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1417 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg185 Kg
Height
830 mm1169 mm
Saddle Height
824 mm835 mm
Width
760 mm901 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
169 kmph144 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS37 PS @ 8500 RPM
Stroke
60 mm56.1 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm32 Nm @ 7000 RPM
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operatedWet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm89 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableGas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4562,99,322
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1722,64,978
RTO
25,45321,198
Insurance
22,83113,146
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8766,433
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EnginePrecise GearboxWell-Tuned Suspension

Cons

Brakes Lack Initial BiteAverage Headlight Performance

RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

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Scrambler 400 X Comparison with other bikes

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Scrambler 400 X vs Himalayan 450
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Scrambler 400 X vs X440

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Latest Car & Bike News

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10 Mar 2026
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2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Smaller Engine, Big Question, Have They Pulled It Off?
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
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