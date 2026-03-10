In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 390
|Scrambler 400 x
|Brand
|KTM
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.89 kmpl
|28.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|43.5 PS PS
|37 PS PS