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HomeCompare BikesRC 390 vs Super Meteor 650

KTM RC 390 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Super Meteor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 Super meteor 650
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 3.99 Lakhs
Mileage25.89 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc648 cc
Power43.5 PS PS47 PS PS

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l15.7 L
Length
2145 mm2260 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg241 kg
Height
830 mm1155 mm
Saddle Height
824 mm740 mm
Width
760 mm890 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
169 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc648 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operatedWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120 mm travel
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableTwin Shocks, 101 mm travel, preload adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+Air Cleaner - Paper element, CO2 Emissions - 99 g/km, Noise Emissions - 76.3 dB(A)
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12 V / 12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4564,53,485
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1723,98,975
RTO
25,45332,448
Insurance
22,83122,062
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8769,747

RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

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Super Meteor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
Fundamentally, the Classic 650 has a lot in common with the Super Meteor — the same 648cc parallel-twin motor and frame. But the general execution is varied.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Which 650cc bike will you go for
6 Apr 2025
The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
KTM increases prices on 390 Duke, RC 390 & RC 200 by up to 12,000
16 May 2025
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Royal Enfield celebrates 3 years of Super Meteor 650 with nationwide rider meet
16 Mar 2026
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
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The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
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