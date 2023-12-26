In 2024 KTM RC 390 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 KTM RC 390 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour.
The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.
The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
