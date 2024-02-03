In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 390
|Himalayan
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.89 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|43.5 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS