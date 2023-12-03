Saved Articles

HT Auto
RC 390 vs Mojo 300 BS6

KTM RC 390 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

KTM RC 390 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

RC 390
KTM RC 390
BS6
₹2.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
60 mm65 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 7000 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.5:111:1
Displacement
373.3 cc294.72 cc
Clutch
Assist & SlipperWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
89 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,17,7792,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
2,77,5171,99,900
RTO
22,20115,992
Insurance
18,06110,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,8304,863

