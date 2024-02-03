hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesRC 390 vs RC 200

KTM RC 390 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
RC 390 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 Rc 200
BrandKTMKTM
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage25.89 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc199.5 cc
Power43.5 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Brand Name View
Engine View
Model Name View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l13.7 l
Length
2145 mm-
Ground Clearance
158 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg160 kg
Height
830 mm-
Saddle Height
824 mm824 mm
Width
760 mm-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
169 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS25.8 PS
Stroke
60 mm49 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operatedWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm72 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterWP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Riding Modes
YesNo
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+SuperMoto ABS
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12V/8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED ProjectorYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4562,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1722,14,721
RTO
25,45317,177
Insurance
22,83112,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8765,248

RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja 300undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 390 vs Ninja 300
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 390 vs R15 V4

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 200 vs 200 Duke
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 200 vs R15 V4

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
KTM increases prices on 390 Duke, RC 390 & RC 200 by up to 12,000
16 May 2025
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
2 Oct 2024
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen
31 May 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers