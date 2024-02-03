In 2026 KTM RC 390 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
RC 390 vs RC 200 Comparison