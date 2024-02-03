In 2026 KTM RC 390 or KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.84 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
RC 390 vs 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 390
|390 adventure x[2023-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|₹ 2.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.89 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|43.5 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS