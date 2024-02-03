In 2026 KTM RC 390 or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Duke engine makes power & torque 41.5 PS PS & 33.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Duke in 2 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.9 kmpl.
RC 390 vs 390 Duke Comparison