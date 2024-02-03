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KTM RC 390 vs KTM 390 Duke

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Duke engine makes power & torque 41.5 PS PS & 33.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Duke in 2 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.9 kmpl.
RC 390 vs 390 Duke Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 390 duke
BrandKTMKTM
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 2.77 Lakhs
Mileage25.89 kmpl28.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc349 cc
Power43.5 PS PS41.5 PS PS

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Suspension View
Engine View
Model Name View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l14.5 L
Length
2145 mm-
Ground Clearance
158 mm183 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1354 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg168 kg
Height
830 mm-
Saddle Height
824 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
169 kmph167 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS41.5 PS@ 8600
Stroke
60 mm56.15 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm33.5 Nm@ 7000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operatedAssist & Slipper
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm89 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterUSD
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableMonoshock
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalTFT- Digital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+Ride-by-wire
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4563,23,526
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1722,77,268
RTO
25,45323,759
Insurance
22,83122,499
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8766,953
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Attractive price Sticky tyres offer superb grip Tech package

Cons

Vibrations Poor low-speed tractability

RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

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RC 390 vs R15 V4

390 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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390 Duke vs Vitpilen 250
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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
390 Duke vs Speed 400
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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
390 Duke vs RS 457

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Latest Car & Bike News

KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
The new 349.32 cc engine derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform promises high performance, despite slight drop in power and torque figures, which is expected to continue to deliver the ready-to-race DNA of the bike.
How KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure could be game-changers with the new 350 cc engine? An explainer
21 Apr 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
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10 Aug 2026
The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
KTM increases prices on 390 Duke, RC 390 & RC 200 by up to 12,000
16 May 2025
The only visual difference between the 390 Duke and 390 Duke R is the chassis colour. The R variant gets the chassis finished in orange.
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
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