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KTM RC 390 vs KTM 250 Duke

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl.
RC 390 vs 250 Duke Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 250 duke
BrandKTMKTM
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 2.17 Lakhs
Mileage25.89 kmpl30.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc250 cc
Power43.5 PS PS31 PS PS

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l15 L
Length
2145 mm-
Ground Clearance
158 mm176 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1354 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg162.8 kg
Height
830 mm-
Saddle Height
824 mm820 mm
Width
760 mm-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
169 kmph148 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS31 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm25 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc250 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, FI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Gear
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm72 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterWP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameter
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableWP APEX Monoshock, 10-step preload adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesTrack,Street
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch, LCD
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4562,45,648
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1722,17,400
RTO
25,45317,922
Insurance
22,83110,326
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8765,279

RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

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RC 390 vs R15 V4

250 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 250 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
250 Duke vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

KTM 250 Duke gets two new colour schemes for 2026.
2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh
25 Feb 2026
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2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
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KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000
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The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
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16 May 2025
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
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