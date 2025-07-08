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HomeCompare BikesRC 200 vs Adventure [2024]

KTM RC 200 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Adventure [2024]
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc334 cc
Power25.8 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Tyre View
Brand Name View
Engine View
Front Left View
Windshield View
Disk Break View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l-
Ground Clearance
158 mm-
Wheelbase
1341 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS29.6 PS
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
19.5 Nm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.5 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43Telescopic
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1992,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7211,98,111
RTO
17,17715,848
Insurance
12,30112,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2484,857

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Videos

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