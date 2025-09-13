In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Roadster
|Brand
|KTM
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS