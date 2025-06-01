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KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha R15S

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
RC 200 vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 R15s
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc155 cc
Power25.8 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l11 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km506 km
Max Speed
140 kmph144 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockMonocross Suspension
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43Telescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABSAuxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1991,82,071
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7211,53,892
RTO
17,17713,811
Insurance
12,30114,368
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2483,913

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
New Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 in Matte Black
Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 launched in new Matte Black body paint colour
4 Jul 2022
Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 comes out as a more affordable variant to the newly launched R15 V4 bike.
More affordable Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 with unibody seat launched
17 Nov 2021
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen
31 May 2025
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  News

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