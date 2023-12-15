Saved Articles

KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 KTM RC 200 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

RC 200
KTM RC 200
BS6
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Contactless, Controlled, Fully Electronic Ignition System With Digital Ignition Timing Adjustment-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.5:1-
Displacement
199.5 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,1771,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,08,6021,67,200
RTO
17,01813,376
Insurance
11,51311,502
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1834,128

