In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
RC 200 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS