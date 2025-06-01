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KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Aerox 155
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc155 cc
Power25.8 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l5.5 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
479.5 km220 Km
Max Speed
140 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockUnit swing
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43Telescopic fork 26 mm
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABSPosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1991,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7211,40,320
RTO
17,17711,225
Insurance
12,30111,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2483,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
Yamaha Aerox 155 S in the Iconic Racing Blue shade.
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7 May 2025
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen
31 May 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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