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HomeCompare BikesRC 200 vs SXL 150

KTM RC 200 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
RC 200 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Sxl 150
BrandKTMVespa
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc149.5 cc
Power25.8 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l-
Ground Clearance
158 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
479.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
49 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABSAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1991,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7211,50,554
RTO
17,17712,044
Insurance
12,3014,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2483,587

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
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KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
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22 May 2025
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Latest Videos

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