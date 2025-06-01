In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
RC 200 vs SXL 150 Comparison