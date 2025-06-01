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KTM RC 200 vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Ronin
BrandKTMTVS
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc225.9 cc
Power25.8 PS PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l14 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm181 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg159 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Alloy Wheels
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
49 mm66 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
WP APEX 4341 mm USD
Features
Riding Modes
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABSABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1991,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7211,25,690
RTO
17,17710,055
Insurance
12,30110,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2483,149

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Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
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KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
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