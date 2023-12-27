Saved Articles

KTM RC 200 vs TVS iQube Electric

In 2023 KTM RC 200 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

RC 200
KTM RC 200
BS6
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm140 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Contactless, Controlled, Fully Electronic Ignition System With Digital Ignition Timing Adjustment-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
14.5:1-
Displacement
199.5 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,1771,61,207
Ex-Showroom Price
2,08,6021,55,553
RTO
17,0185,654
Insurance
11,5130
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1833,464

Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450x vs iQube Electric

    Latest News

    Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy has hit major production landmark of rolling out two lakh electric scooters in five years.
    Ather Energy ends 2023 on a high, rolls out two lakh electric scooters since 2018
    27 Dec 2023
    The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx e-scooter gets a 2.65 kWh battery pack promising a range of 100 km on a single charge, while the top speed is rated at 65 kmph
    Yo Bykes Trust-Drift Hx high-speed electric scooter unveiled with 100 km range
    27 Dec 2023
    MG Motor's ZS EV electric SUV is seen charging up at one of the Zeon charging stations. The carmaker has tied up with Zeon as one of its charging point operators.
    MG Motor expands EV charging network, ties up with Zeon as its sixth charging partner
    27 Dec 2023
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable batteries by 2025.
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric scooters by 2025, focusing on last-mile delivery segment
    27 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
