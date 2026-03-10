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HomeCompare BikesRC 200 vs Scrambler 400 X

KTM RC 200 vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Scrambler 400 x
BrandKTMTriumph
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 2.65 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl28.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc349 cc
Power25.8 PS PS37 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l13 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm195 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1417 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg185 Kg
Saddle Height
824 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph144 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS37 PS @ 8500 RPM
Stroke
49 mm56.1 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm32 Nm @ 7000 RPM
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Bore
72 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockGas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Front Suspension
WP APEX 4343 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1992,99,322
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7212,64,978
RTO
17,17721,198
Insurance
12,30113,146
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2486,433
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EnginePrecise GearboxWell-Tuned Suspension

Cons

Brakes Lack Initial BiteAverage Headlight Performance

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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Scrambler 400 X Comparison with other bikes

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