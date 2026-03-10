In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Scrambler 400 x
|Brand
|KTM
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|28.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|37 PS PS