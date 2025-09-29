In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
RC 200 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|KTM
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS