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HomeCompare BikesRC 200 vs V-Strom SX

KTM RC 200 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
RC 200 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 V-strom sx
BrandKTMSuzuki
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc249 cc
Power25.8 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l12 l
Ground Clearance
158 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg167 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km432 km
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
49 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm76.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - Monoshock-
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43-
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABSLubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1992,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7211,98,018
RTO
17,17718,641
Insurance
12,30114,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2484,975

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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