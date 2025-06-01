In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|20.21 PS