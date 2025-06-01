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HomeCompare BikesRC 200 vs Himalayan 450

KTM RC 200 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Himalayan 450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Himalayan 450
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 3.06 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc452 cc
Power25.8 PS PS40.02 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹3.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l17 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm230 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1510 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg196 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm825 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph135 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm81.5 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc452 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineLiquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm84 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockLinkage Type Monoshock, Travel 200 mm
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43Upside Down Fork, 43 mm, Travel 200 mm
Features
Riding Modes
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABS-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1993,51,904
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7213,05,736
RTO
17,17724,988
Insurance
12,30121,180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2487,563
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New 450 cc engine is entertaining with plenty of power on tap across the rev rangeThe new Himalayan's fantastic suspension setup makes it extremely capable off-roadThe new digital console is feature-packed and brings impressive convenience

Cons

The hefty weight is hard to manage at a standstillBuild quality in some areas could've been much betterTubeless tyres are not immediately available for purchase

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 200 vs 200 Duke
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 200 vs R15 V4

Himalayan 450 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Dominar 400
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sets new benchmark with record global sales growth
3 Apr 2026
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen
31 May 2025
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
5 ADVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
5 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
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