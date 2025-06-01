In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Himalayan 450 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Himalayan 450
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 3.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|452 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|40.02 PS PS