In 2023 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour. The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less