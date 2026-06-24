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KTM RC 200 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Himalayan
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc411 cc
Power25.8 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Max Power
25.8 PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm86 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1992,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7212,15,900
RTO
17,17717,772
Insurance
12,30120,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2485,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
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KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
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2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
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Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
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The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
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2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
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