In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Himalayan
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS