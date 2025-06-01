In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|47 bhp PS