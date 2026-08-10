In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Rowwet Trono choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. Trono has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
RC 200 vs Trono Comparison