In 2026 KTM RC 200 or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, eTryst 350 engine makes power & torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge.
RC 200 vs eTryst 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Etryst 350
|Brand
|KTM
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|111-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours (100%)