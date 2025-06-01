In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
RC 200 vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Evoqis
|Brand
|KTM
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours