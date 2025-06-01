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KTM RC 200 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
RC 200 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Racer
BrandKTMMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage35.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.6 kWh
Engine Capacity199.5 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l-
Ground Clearance
158 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm-
Kerb Weight
160 kg-
Saddle Height
824 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
YesSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km120 km
Max Speed
140 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
19.5 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
199.5 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine-
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - Monoshock-
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43-
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1992,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7211,92,740
RTO
17,1772,122
Insurance
12,3016,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2484,317

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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