In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
RC 200 vs MS 3.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Ms 3.0
|Brand
|KTM
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|140-160 km/charge
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-8 Hours (100%)