In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
RC 200 vs Dream+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Dream+
|Brand
|KTM
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-