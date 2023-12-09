In 2023 KTM RC 200 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 KTM RC 200 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM RC 200 Price starts at 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour.
The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl.
Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
