KTM RC 200 vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2023 KTM RC 200 or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RC 200
KTM RC 200
BS6
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
Contactless, Controlled, Fully Electronic Ignition System With Digital Ignition Timing Adjustment-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
14.5:1-
Displacement
199.5 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,1771,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
2,08,6021,70,263
RTO
17,0182,122
Insurance
11,5134,891
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1833,810

