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HomeCompare BikesRC 200 vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

KTM RC 200 vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 KTM RC 200 or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
RC 200 vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 200 Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandKTMKTM
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage35.0 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc124 cc
Power25.8 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM RC 200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l13.7 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm-
Kerb Weight
160 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
479.5 km500 km
Max Speed
140 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
25.8 PS14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
49 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
SuperMoto ABSSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesNew LCD Dash Display
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12 V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,1992,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,7211,91,795
RTO
17,17715,880
Insurance
12,3016,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2484,601

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
KTM Duke 125 and RC 125 are facing the end of the road in the Indian market from April 2025.
KTM Duke 125 or RC 125 in mind? You won't be able to buy it after this date
5 Mar 2025
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
The highlight from the auto industry presented for you.
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27 Dec 2024
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
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Latest Videos

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