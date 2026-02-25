In 2026 KTM RC 200 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl.
RC 200 vs 250 Duke Comparison