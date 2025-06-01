In 2026 KTM RC 200 or KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl.
RC 200 vs 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|250 adventure [2020-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|38.12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|248 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|30 PS PS