In 2026 KTM RC 200 or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
RC 200 vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|46.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS